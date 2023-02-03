Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) COO Adam Karon Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $91.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average of $88.68.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 230.1% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after buying an additional 545,464 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,742,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,413,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.