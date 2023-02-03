Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $170.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.14. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $206.85.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.