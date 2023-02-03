Alliance Pharma’s (APH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.36) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Alliance Pharma from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 105 ($1.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Alliance Pharma alerts:

Alliance Pharma Stock Performance

APH opened at GBX 63.30 ($0.78) on Wednesday. Alliance Pharma has a 52-week low of GBX 34.14 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 122 ($1.51). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.88. The company has a market cap of £341.82 million and a P/E ratio of 3,165.00.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.