Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APYRF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$32.25 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins initiated coverage on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.50 to C$39.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $38.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

