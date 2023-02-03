Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APYRF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$32.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday.

APYRF opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $38.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

