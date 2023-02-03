Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €23.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($25.00) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($40.22) price target on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($34.78) price target on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Alstom Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ALO opened at €28.30 ($30.76) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.38. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($27.88) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($40.62).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

