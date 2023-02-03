Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Truist Financial

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

