AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABC. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $158.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $134.63 and a 52-week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $500,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,257,730 shares of company stock worth $3,040,401,382 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

