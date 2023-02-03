Analysts Issue Forecasts for A. O. Smith Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for A. O. Smith in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AOS. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE AOS opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $75.53.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $71,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $87,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

