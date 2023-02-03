Analysts Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target at $186.13

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total transaction of $48,939.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,279,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,827 shares of company stock worth $65,476,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after buying an additional 386,861 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 597,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $198.54 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $311.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.