Analysts Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT at $27.86

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Transactions at Cambium Networks

In related news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,555.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 2,249 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $46,666.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $193,385.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,555.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,843 shares of company stock worth $308,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 19.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMBM stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $595.20 million, a PE ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $29.38.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

