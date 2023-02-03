Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Target Price at C$4.44

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEUGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on CEU. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CEU opened at C$2.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$678.32 million and a P/E ratio of 8.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.02 and a 12 month high of C$3.27.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEUGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$524.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$487.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 25,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total value of C$76,204.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,470,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,368,810.60.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

