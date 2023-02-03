Analysts Set CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Target Price at $11.00

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTI BioPharma

In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $510,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $162,396.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,813 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $729.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.80.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

