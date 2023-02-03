Analysts Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Price Target at C$6.25

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.25.

A number of research firms have commented on ESI. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$36,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,393,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,098,716.72. In other news, Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total value of C$35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,070,137 shares in the company, valued at C$11,973,534.30. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 10,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,393,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,098,716.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $63,925.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$680.87 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$2.09 and a 1-year high of C$5.00.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$432.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.4659714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

