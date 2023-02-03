Analysts Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Amgen in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the medical research company will earn $3.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $18.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.67 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 410.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share.

Amgen Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $246.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

