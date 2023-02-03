Analysts Set Expectations for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.13). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.07) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.26) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SRPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.14.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $120.25 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.19.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 8,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

