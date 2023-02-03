Analysts Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Target Price at C$23.79

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.79.

NOA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Insider Transactions at North American Construction Group

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total value of C$180,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,247,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,492,201.40.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.4 %

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

TSE:NOA opened at C$20.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.33. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$12.65 and a 52-week high of C$20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$537.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

