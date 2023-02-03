Analysts Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target at $40.67

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Upstart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,711.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,711.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,693 shares of company stock valued at $694,148. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Upstart Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $5,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 179,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -238.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.67 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.55%. Analysts expect that Upstart will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.