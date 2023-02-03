Analysts Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target at $40.67

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.83.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,711.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,711.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,693 shares of company stock valued at $694,148. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Upstart stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -238.50 and a beta of 1.57.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.67 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.55%. Analysts expect that Upstart will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
