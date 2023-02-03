Analysts Set Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target at $114.67

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VCISY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vinci from €116.00 ($126.09) to €117.00 ($127.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vinci from €114.00 ($123.91) to €116.00 ($126.09) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Vinci from €113.00 ($122.83) to €111.00 ($120.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vinci from €120.00 ($130.43) to €122.00 ($132.61) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Vinci Stock Performance

VCISY opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Vinci has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $29.55.

Vinci Cuts Dividend

Vinci Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Featured Articles

