Analyzing Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) & Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV)

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cooper-Standard and Envirotech Vehicles’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard $2.33 billion 0.13 -$322.83 million ($13.39) -1.28 Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 28.31 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -8.37

Envirotech Vehicles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cooper-Standard. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cooper-Standard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard -9.26% -75.93% -8.67% Envirotech Vehicles -100.18% -10.66% -10.49%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Cooper-Standard and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cooper-Standard has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cooper-Standard and Envirotech Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard 0 1 0 0 2.00 Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Envirotech Vehicles beats Cooper-Standard on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc. design, manufactures and sell sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles is a provider and manufacturer of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission vehicles and zero-emission drive trains for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. The company serves commercial and last-mile delivery fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, colleges, and universities and meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Osceloa, AR.

