Analyzing Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $283.48 million 2.52 $93.41 million $2.14 7.59 Bridgewater Bancshares $170.03 million 2.53 $53.39 million $1.72 9.06

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Horizon Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bridgewater Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Horizon Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.84%. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.87%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Horizon Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 32.51% 14.05% 1.22% Bridgewater Bancshares 30.81% 16.77% 1.35%

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats Bridgewater Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

