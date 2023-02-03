Analyzing LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LightInTheBox and Kidpik’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightInTheBox $446.10 million 0.32 $13.13 million N/A N/A Kidpik $21.83 million 0.36 -$5.95 million ($1.05) -0.97

LightInTheBox has higher revenue and earnings than Kidpik.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightInTheBox 0.03% 0.24% 0.07% Kidpik -45.15% -60.30% -39.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares LightInTheBox and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.9% of LightInTheBox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.5% of Kidpik shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

LightInTheBox has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidpik has a beta of 3.88, meaning that its stock price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LightInTheBox and Kidpik, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kidpik has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 586.27%. Given Kidpik’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kidpik is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Summary

Kidpik beats LightInTheBox on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online. The Services and Others segment consists of logistics and other value-added services such as marketing services, primarily to small businesses in China and suppliers. The company was founded by Qu Ji Guo, Xin Wen, Liang Zhang, Jun Liu, and Chit Chau in June 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

