Analyzing Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE)

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -20.61% -25.25% -3.27% Allied Gaming & Entertainment -217.60% -13.49% -12.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Manchester United and Allied Gaming & Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 1 0 0 2.00 Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Manchester United currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.57%. Given Manchester United’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Allied Gaming & Entertainment.

This table compares Manchester United and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $776.37 million 4.75 -$153.76 million ($0.98) -22.84 Allied Gaming & Entertainment $4.96 million 9.77 $62.87 million ($0.40) -3.10

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manchester United. Manchester United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Gaming & Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Manchester United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 68.6% of Manchester United shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Manchester United has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners. The Matchday segment consists of all domestic and European match day activities from Manchester United games at Old Trafford. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. The Poker, Gaming & Entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, and online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-Sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded on May 9, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

