Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $51.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $31,286.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $116,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $31,286.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,341.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,695 shares of company stock worth $205,107 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

ARQT stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $996.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

