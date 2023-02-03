Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $51.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.60.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $31,286.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $116,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $31,286.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,341.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,695 shares of company stock worth $205,107 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance
ARQT stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $996.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.52.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
