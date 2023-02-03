Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

ANET stock opened at $133.44 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $143.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,220.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total value of $2,547,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,220.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,831 shares of company stock worth $10,828,675. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

