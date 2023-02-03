Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 290 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,735,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 28,054 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 5,338.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 166,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $752,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,475,612.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $752,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,475,612.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $179,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,991.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,945. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

