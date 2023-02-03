Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.31 Million Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 13.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,126 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $42.17 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.05.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

