Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 42,370 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in First American Financial by 83.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

First American Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.