Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in DXC Technology by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXC. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

