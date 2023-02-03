Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SouthState in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SouthState in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SouthState by 244.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the first quarter worth $54,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SSB. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

SouthState Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,328.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.98. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.82.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 30.35%.

SouthState Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Further Reading

