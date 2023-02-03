Arizona State Retirement System Sells 367 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,723,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,847,000 after acquiring an additional 282,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Further Reading

