Arizona State Retirement System Sells 422 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS opened at $150.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.47. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.