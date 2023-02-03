Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $228.00 at Citigroup

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $225.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.86.

Shares of AJG opened at $194.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.03 and a 52-week high of $202.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,205 shares of company stock worth $7,289,092 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

