Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 99.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $43.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

