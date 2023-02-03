Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 99.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance
Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $43.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.83.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile
Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.
Featured Stories
