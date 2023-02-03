ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ASOMY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 660 ($8.15) to GBX 730 ($9.02) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,170 ($14.45) to GBX 1,000 ($12.35) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASOS to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $996.11.

ASOS Stock Performance

ASOS stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. ASOS has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

