Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 603 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,912,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JOYY by 276.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JOYY by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of JOYY by 45.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

YY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JOYY from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of YY stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $53.55.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $586.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.16 million. JOYY had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 4.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

