Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $175,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,777 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 49.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,800,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,693,000 after purchasing an additional 593,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IDACORP by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 4.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $109.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.18 and a 200-day moving average of $106.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $118.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

