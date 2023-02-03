Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 322,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 112,930 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 305.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

EWT stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

