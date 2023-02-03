Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,192 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,713,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,019,000 after acquiring an additional 677,268 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,449.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,054 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.