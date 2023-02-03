Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,482,000 after buying an additional 1,089,216 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,073.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 719,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,818,000 after buying an additional 657,881 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 246.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,196,000 after buying an additional 574,941 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $82.87.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $55,566.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,007.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,065 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,997 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

