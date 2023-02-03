Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 15,482 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,482 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 40,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Upstart by 3,526.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPST. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.36.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $60,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,809.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $60,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,809.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,693 shares of company stock valued at $694,148 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

