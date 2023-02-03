Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 640 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth $11,925,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 205,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after buying an additional 184,130 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth $4,485,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth $2,739,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Lemonade stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.57. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.17 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 145.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. Research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

