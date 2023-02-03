AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £135 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($166.73) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($85.83) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($133.38) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($154.38) to £135 ($166.73) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £117.25 ($144.81).

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.3 %

AZN stock opened at £102.50 ($126.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,744.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of £112.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of £107.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,214 ($101.44) and a 52 week high of £118.86 ($146.80).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

