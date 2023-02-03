Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 627.13 ($7.75).

AUTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 441 ($5.45) to GBX 405 ($5.00) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.26) price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.89) to GBX 700 ($8.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.36) to GBX 528 ($6.52) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.52) to GBX 635 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

LON AUTO opened at GBX 636.60 ($7.86) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 479.80 ($5.93) and a one year high of GBX 689.80 ($8.52). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 559.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 580.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of £5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,546.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

