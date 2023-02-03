B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Matthews International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Matthews International’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Matthews International Stock Up 2.6 %

Matthews International stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $457.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is -37.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,412,179.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Matthews International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 74,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Matthews International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,529 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Matthews International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Matthews International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Further Reading

