B. Riley Weighs in on Lesaka Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Lesaka Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $124.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.

NASDAQ:LSAK opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.16. Lesaka Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Lesaka Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,750,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,182,856. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,245,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,193. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

