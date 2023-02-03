Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $30.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BALY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Transactions at Bally’s

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $10,735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,589,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330,587.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

Bally’s Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bally’s by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,265,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,840 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 188,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 96,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 125,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BALY stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $578.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.59 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

