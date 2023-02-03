Bank of America Upgrades FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $233.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $204.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.12.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $214.50 on Thursday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $251.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.71 and its 200-day moving average is $186.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

