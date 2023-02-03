Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Up 12.9%

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) shot up 12.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.59. 226,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 961,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. StockNews.com raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.18.

Baozun Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $580.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $244.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Baozun by 2.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Baozun by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Baozun by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Baozun by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baozun by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

