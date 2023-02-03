Barclays Downgrades Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) to Underweight

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GBERY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale cut their target price on Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 495 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Geberit from CHF 499 to CHF 456 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Geberit from CHF 570 to CHF 555 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.20.

Geberit Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of GBERY opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. Geberit has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16.

About Geberit

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

